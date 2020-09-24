DOH Confirms 90 New Cases, 2 More COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 90 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with two more COVID-related fatalities. The total number of cases now identified in the state since the pandemic began is 11,779.

Five new cases were reported on the Big Island, where 185 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,627

Hawai‘i: 677

Maui: 388

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 30

To date, 779 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infections, while the official death toll stands at 124. A total of 5,265 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Nearly 6,400 cases remain active across all islands.