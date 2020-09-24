All Kulani Inmates Test Negative for COVID-19

All inmates tested for COVID-19 at Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF) have come back negative, officials announced Thursday.

The 164 inmates at KCF were tested for the virus on Tuesday as part of the Public Safety Department’s effort to perform mass testing at all jails and prisons statewide.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with my staff for the amazing job they are doing executing the pandemic plan daily, to keep our inmate population free of COVID,” said KCF Warden Wanda Craig. “I commend all of my security, medical and civilian staff for their hard work and effort, and the team who coordinated the testing for the smooth implementation and quick completion of the testing plan.”

Along with KCF, Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) and Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) on O‘ahu have completed COVID testing where no inmates tested positive for the virus. The order of the facilities next in line for testing is being worked out. PSD is also working with DOH and the Hawaii National Guard to coordinate the testing of correctional officers and staff.

The outbreak at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) identified in July is under control. There were no new positive inmate or staff tests to report Thursday. There are currently no inmates hospitalized. Over 96% of all inmates who tested positive have recovered. The number of recovered staff and inmates is surpassing the current active cases.