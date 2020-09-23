Flood Advisory Issued For Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued For Big IslandSeptember 23, 2020, 4:11 PM HST (Updated September 23, 2020, 4:11 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Hamakua, Hilo, Puna, and Ka‘ū Districts of Hawai‘i Island.
A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the advisory, the following are issued:
- Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
- Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.