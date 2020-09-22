Road Closed After Telephone Pole Falls Across Portion of Ali‘i Drive

A portion of Ali‘i Drive is closed due to a downed telephone pole.

Hawai‘i Police Department sent an alert about the incident at 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 1.5. Mikaele Loni posted on social media that the pole was down by Wyndham Kona Hawaiian Resort. At about 7 a.m., Loni posted several more images that showed crews still working to remove the pole.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.