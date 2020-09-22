Road Closed After Telephone Pole Falls Across Portion of Ali‘i Drive

By Tiffany DeMasters
September 22, 2020, 7:13 AM HST (Updated September 22, 2020, 7:13 AM)
Crews work to remove downed telephone pole on Ali’i Drive. (PC: Mikaele Loni)

A portion of Ali‘i Drive is closed due to a downed telephone pole.

Hawai‘i Police Department sent an alert about the incident at 12:20 a.m. near mile marker 1.5. Mikaele Loni posted on social media that the pole was down by Wyndham Kona Hawaiian Resort. At about 7 a.m., Loni posted several more images that showed crews still working to remove the pole.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.

