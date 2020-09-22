HPD Arrests 28 For DUI

Big Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, 2020. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 683 DUI arrests compared with 813 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.9%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 9 185 Puna 8 150 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 10 264 South Kohala 1 57 North Kohala 0 13 Island Total 28 683

There have been 548 major accidents so far this year compared with 701 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.8%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes, and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.