Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area Closed for Vector Treatment

The County Department Parks and Recreation will close the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, formerly the Mauna Kea Recreation Area, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for vector control operations.

Plan travel through this area with the knowledge that the public restrooms and amenities at this park will not be available during this timeframe.

For more information, call Dustun Gomes, park maintenance supervisor, at (808) 961-8719.