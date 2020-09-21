New Cases of COVID Push Downward, as DOH Identifies 56 Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported 56 new cases statewide, bringing the statewide total to 11,459.

DOH didn’t report any new fatalities on Monday, though numbers aren’t officially added to Hawai‘i’s death toll until they’ve moved through the verification process. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported that two people died from COVID-related causes since Sunday night. Both were residents of the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo, where 25 individuals have died after contracting the coronavirus. The Big Island’s death toll stands at 26.

Seven new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 191 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,338

Hawai‘i: 651

Maui: 385

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 735 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19 infection, while the state’s official death toll remains at 120. A total of 4,888 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.