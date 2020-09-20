DOH Reports 77 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 77 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 11,403 since the department began tracking the pandemic in late February.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, along with the island’s 24th COVID-related death. The patient who died was a member of the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A total of 191 cases remain active across Hawai‘i County, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,289

Hawai‘i: 644

Maui: 385

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 730 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while at least 120 have died as a result of COVID-related complications, according to DOH. A total of 4,759 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.