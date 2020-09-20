Civil Defense Reports 5 New COVID Cases, 24th Death

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported five new cases of coronavirus Sunday, citing the state Department of Health.

As of Sunday, 16 individuals are hospitalized islandwide as a result of COVID-19 infection. The Hilo Medical Center (HMC) reported another COVID-related death Sunday, bringing the islandwide death toll to 24.

Civil Defense said the person who died was a member of the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo. The federal Veterans Administration (VA) has deployed a 19-person healthcare team to the Big Island to help control the outbreak at the state-run home.

Two coronavirus drive-up testing sites are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21. The first is in Puna at the Kea‘au High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The second will be in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 a.m. to noon.