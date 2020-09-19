HMC: Total of 21 Veterans Now Dead Due to COVID-19

The Hilo Medical Center reports three new COVID-19 deaths at the Hilo veterans home bringing the death toll to 21. The total number of deaths for Hawai‘i County is 22.

“Nothing can be said to convey the sadness and emptiness of this,” the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency stated in its daily update Saturday.

Civil Defense reports the Big Island has seven new coronavirus cases. At this date, there are 16 people hospitalized with the virus.

To support efforts at the veterans home, a 20-person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations.

“A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance in addressing the issues at the Veterans Home,” Civil Defense stated.

A COVID-19 drive-through testing is now ongoing in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Residents are asked to access the site through the Kuawa Street entrance. The clinic will end at 1 p.m.