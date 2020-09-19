DOH Reports 110 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 110 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The total number of cases statewide since the pandemic began now stands at 11,326. State numbers don’t reflect the recent deaths reported at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

Twenty new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, where 202 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,0218

Hawai‘i: 639

Maui: 384

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 726 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while 120 have died. A total of 4,622 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.