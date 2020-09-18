HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 18, 2020

By Big Island Now
September 18, 2020, 10:30 AM HST (Updated September 18, 2020, 9:25 AM)
As of Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Dennis S.T. Eblacas, 51, Kea‘au
Frank Eblacas, 54, Hilo
Toby L. Eblacas, 42, Hilo
Connor S. Ebright, 23, Hilo
Olver Ebsen, 23, Na‘alehu
Jarvin Efren, 31, Kealakekua
Elsie L.H. Eggers, 36, Kurtistown
Darin R. Eggold, 37, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Michael L. Eichler, 52, Hilo
Pualani M.A. Eiland, 42, Hilo
William Eiselee, 29, Volcano
Julius W. Ekeroma, 49, Kea‘au
Bejo Elburki, 62, Kailua Kona
Mohamad K. Elhasri, 24, Dearborn, MI
Austin A. Eli-Kia, 29, Hilo
Jonathan R. Ellefson, 49, Kailua-Kona
Rose Ellis, 22, Pāhoa
Mahmoud Elmaaraoui, 28, North York, Ontario
William C. Elston, 34, Kea‘au
Laurie A. Ely, 58, Pāhoa
Christopher K.I. Emeliano-Wilson, 25, Hilo
Tama O. Emelio, 40, Honolulu, HI
John M. Emerson, 22, Kamuela
Juanitez J. Emmius, 26, Kailua-Kona
Loma F. Emosi, 76, Kamuela

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

