HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 18, 2020

As of Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Dennis S.T. Eblacas, 51, Kea‘au

Frank Eblacas, 54, Hilo

Toby L. Eblacas, 42, Hilo

Connor S. Ebright, 23, Hilo

Olver Ebsen, 23, Na‘alehu

Jarvin Efren, 31, Kealakekua

Elsie L.H. Eggers, 36, Kurtistown

Darin R. Eggold, 37, Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Michael L. Eichler, 52, Hilo

Pualani M.A. Eiland, 42, Hilo

William Eiselee, 29, Volcano

Julius W. Ekeroma, 49, Kea‘au

Bejo Elburki, 62, Kailua Kona

Mohamad K. Elhasri, 24, Dearborn, MI

Austin A. Eli-Kia, 29, Hilo

Jonathan R. Ellefson, 49, Kailua-Kona

Rose Ellis, 22, Pāhoa

Mahmoud Elmaaraoui, 28, North York, Ontario

William C. Elston, 34, Kea‘au

Laurie A. Ely, 58, Pāhoa

Christopher K.I. Emeliano-Wilson, 25, Hilo

Tama O. Emelio, 40, Honolulu, HI

John M. Emerson, 22, Kamuela

Juanitez J. Emmius, 26, Kailua-Kona

Loma F. Emosi, 76, Kamuela

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.