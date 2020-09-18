Flags Ordered to Half-Staff Immediately in Honor of Late Justice Ginsburg

The United States and State of Hawai‘i flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff immediately as a mark of respect for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Gov. David Ige made the order Friday afternoon, advising all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, to abide by his request.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant in advocating for justice and equity. Justice Ginsburg visited Hawaiʻi several times, and it was clear that her values were closely aligned with those of our community. Dawn and I celebrate her work and life and mourn her loss,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

The flags are to stay at half-staff until the date of Ginsburg’s interment, which a date has yet to be determined.