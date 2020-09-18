Fire Hydrant Flow Test by Kona Airport

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kupipi Street in North Kona between the hours of 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2020.

Consumers in the following areas will be affected: Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, 73-200 Kupipi Street to the cargo area on Uʻu Street, including any side roads and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should anyone experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.