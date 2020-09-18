DOH Reports 114 New Cases of COVID Friday, as Official Death Toll Swells to 120

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, along with 13 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of cases reported statewide since the pandemic began is now 11,217.

The jump in the death toll is attributed to 12 fatalities at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home, where at least 18 people have died due to COVID-related illness. The other death was attributed to an O‘ahu man.

Another nine cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, where 199 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,119

Hawai‘i: 632

Maui: 381

Kaua‘i: 57 (reduced by one case)

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 700 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 120 have died. A total of 4,394 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.