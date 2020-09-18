COVID-19-Related Deaths at Hilo Veterans Home Jumps to 18

The COVID-19 death toll of residents from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home has climbed to 18 with two deaths reported Thursday and another early this morning, Hilo Medical Center officials confirmed.

Four residents are currently hospitalized at HMC, with 29 veterans receiving care at the home’s COVID-designated area.

A coronavirus outbreak was identified in the Hilo home in August. As of Thursday, 69 residents and 30 employees have tested positive for the virus. Nineteen veterans and seven employees have recovered.

Last week, Avalon Health Care Group, a Utah-based company that manages the veterans home, reported there were 78 residents at the facility. On Thursday, HMC reported there were 61 currently at Yukio.

To further support efforts at the veterans home, a 15-person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to assist the staff and to support operations.

“A grateful thank you to the Federal and State Governments for their efforts to address the needs of the community at the Veterans Home,” Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency stated in its daily COVID-19 update this morning.

According to Civil Defense, there are 10 new COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health on the Big Island. There are currently 16 people being treated for the virus at HMC.

an ‘Ohana food service is scheduled for today in Puna at the Pāhoa Community Center. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

A Coronavirus drive-up test site is scheduled for Saturday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Those interested in getting tested are asked to access the site through the Kuawa St. entrance. The pop-up clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.