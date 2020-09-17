DOH Reports 160 Cases, 4 New COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 160 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with four COVID-related fatalities. The total number of cases statewide since the pandemic began now stands at 11,105.

Twenty new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, where 202 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 10,015

Hawai‘i: 623

Maui: 381

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 28

To date, 685 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while 107 have died. A total of 4,248 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.