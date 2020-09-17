Ballots to be Mailed to Public Beginning in October

Ballots to be Mailed to Public Beginning in OctoberSeptember 17, 2020, 1:00 PM HST (Updated September 17, 2020, 1:00 PM)
The initial mailing of ballots for the 2020 General Election will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Voters should receive their ballots within two or three days of the mailing date. Any registered voter who does not receive a ballot within five days of the mailing date should contact the Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.
Places of Deposit will be available to all voters beginning Oct. 14, 2020, up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, General Election Day.
The locations are:
- Hawai‘i County Building; 25 Aupuni St, Hilo, 96720
- Laupāhoehoe Police Station; 36-2285 Old Māmalahoa Hwy., Laupāhoehoe, 96764
- Waimea Police Station; 67-5185 Kamamalu St., Waimea, 96743
- North Kohala Police Station; 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy., Kapa‘au, 96755
- West Hawai‘i Civic Center; 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy., Kailua-Kona, 96740
- Rodney Yano Hall 82-6156; Māmalahoa Hwy., Captain Cook, 96704
- Nā‘ālehu Police Station 95-5355; Māmalahoa Hwy., Nā‘ālehu, 96772
- Pāhoa Police Station 15-2615; Kea‘au-Pāhoa Rd., Pāhoa 96778
For additional information, contact the Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.