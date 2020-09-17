Ballots to be Mailed to Public Beginning in October

The initial mailing of ballots for the 2020 General Election will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Voters should receive their ballots within two or three days of the mailing date. Any registered voter who does not receive a ballot within five days of the mailing date should contact the Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.

Places of Deposit will be available to all voters beginning Oct. 14, 2020, up to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, General Election Day.

The locations are:

Hawai‘i County Building; 25 Aupuni St, Hilo, 96720

Laupāhoehoe Police Station; 36-2285 Old Māmalahoa Hwy., Laupāhoehoe, 96764

Waimea Police Station; 67-5185 Kamamalu St., Waimea, 96743

North Kohala Police Station; 54-3900 Akoni Pule Hwy., Kapa‘au, 96755

West Hawai‘i Civic Center; 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy., Kailua-Kona, 96740

Rodney Yano Hall 82-6156; Māmalahoa Hwy., Captain Cook, 96704

Nā‘ālehu Police Station 95-5355; Māmalahoa Hwy., Nā‘ālehu, 96772

Pāhoa Police Station 15-2615; Kea‘au-Pāhoa Rd., Pāhoa 96778

For additional information, contact the Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.