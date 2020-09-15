Police ID Victim Killed in Motorcycle Crash at Sand Hill

Authorities have identified a man who killed in an off-road accident when his motorcycle plummetted 30 feet off a Puna coastline cliff.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 2:42 p.m. Hawai‘i Police Department responded to a report of two men needing assistance after falling from a cliff. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a group of friends had been riding dirt bikes in an area known as Sand Hill.

One of the riders, 20-year-old Duane Correa, went over the cliff on his dirt bike and died after falling about 30 feet.

Correa’s sibling, Delton Correa, 18, attempted to assist but as he leaned over the edge, the cliff gave out from underneath him, causing him to fall as well. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel responded with a helicopter and extricated both victims.

Duane Correa was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Delton Correa was airlifted to the Hilo Medical Center in serious condition. He is now listed in satisfactory condition.

Police are continuing the investigations which have been classified as a Coroner’s Inquest and Public Accident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Officer Devin Ah Chong at 808-965-2716 or via email at [email protected]