1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Sand Hill

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pāhoa.

The incident occurred in Honolulu Landing, also known as Sand Hill. Hawai‘i Fire Department was called to a cliff rescue at approximately 2:44 p.m. According to an HFD press release Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was riding a motorcycle when he accidentally drove off a 35-foot cliff, landing on a rocky outcropping at the ocean’s edge.

An 18-year-old man stopped to render assistance. It is unclear if the two men were in the same party. However, as he was looking over the edge, the cliff gave way, HFD reports, and he too slid down the cliff, falling 30 to 35 feet.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found the 18-year-old awake, alert and oriented despite suffering multisymptom traumatic injuries. However, the 20-year-old man was unresponsive with a severe head injury.

According to HFD officials, the 18-year-old was lifted out in full spinal precautions in a rescue basket. When firefighters got the victim to the top of the cliff, he was flown to Hilo Medical Center’s ER in serious condition.

Officials say the 20-year-old man was initially treated for cardiac arrest on scene, but efforts were discontinued due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, elapsed time of life-saving efforts and direction from medical control. He was also airlifted to awaiting units where he was released to Hawai‘i Police Department for further investigation. The scene was left in the care of HPD.