Police Arrest 13 For DUI

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 655 DUI arrests compared with 782 during the same period last year a decrease of 16.2%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 6 176 Puna 4 142 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 2 254 South Kohala 1 56 North Kohala 0 13 Island Total 13 655

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 535 major accidents so far this year compared with 677 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21%

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.