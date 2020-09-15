Police Arrest 13 For DUI

By Big Island Now
September 15, 2020, 10:34 AM HST (Updated September 15, 2020, 10:34 AM)
Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 655 DUI arrests compared with 782 during the same period last year a decrease of 16.2%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo02
South Hilo6176
Puna4142
Ka’u08
Kona2254
South Kohala156
North Kohala013
Island Total13655
There have been 535 major accidents so far this year compared with 677 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21%

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

