DOH Reports 66 New Cases, as Death Toll Hits 100

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 66 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with one new fatality. The statewide total of cases reported is now 10,844 since the pandemic began.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island, where 237 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,782

Hawai‘i: 599

Maui: 378

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 27

To date, 654 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 100 have died. A total of 3,885 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.