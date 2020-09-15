14 Veterans Now Dead at Hilo VA Home Due to COVID

Two additional deaths have been reported in Hawai‘i County due to COVID-19 — one of which is a veteran from Hilo’s veterans home who died this morning.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency announced in an email Tuesday morning that there are now 14 deaths from Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. The other death was unrelated to the veterans home cluster.

There are six new coronavirus cases being monitored by the Department of Health. Additionally, there are 21 individuals hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center for COVID-19.

There are two coronavirus test sites scheduled for today — one in Puna and the other in North Kohala.

A drive-through clinic is scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.