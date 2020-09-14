Free COVID-19 Testing Clinics Scheduled for Tuesday

Hawai‘i County has two COVID-19 drive-through testings scheduled on Sept. 15 — one in Kea‘au and the other in North Kohala.

The Keaau clinic will take place at Kea‘au High School, 16-725 Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The North Kohala clinic will take place at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both clinics are free to the public. And while proof of insurance is not required for testing, officials ask people to bring their cards if they are insured.

The testing will be conducted by Premier Medical Group.