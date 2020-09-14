Weekend Brush Fire Along Highway 190 Scorches 122 Acres

Highway 190 at the Old Saddle Road intersection was shut down in both directions over the weekend as fire crews worked to douse a brush fire that scorched 122 acres of rangeland and open pasture.

Hawai‘i Fire Department first received the report of the blaze at 9:13 a.m. on Sept. 12. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a working brush fire on both sides of Highway 190 at the Old Saddle Road intersection. The fire initially involved approximately three to five acres but grew to 122 acres in a South Westerly direction due to winds approximately 10-15 mph.

The land belonged to Parker Ranch and other private landowners.

Crews extinguished the smaller fire on the mauka side of the highway, while the bulk of personnel, HFD tankers, helicopters, and a private bulldozer worked to contain the fast-moving fire on the makai side of Highway 190.

By 4 p.m., the head of the fire had been contained and soon thereafter the bulldozer was able to make a fire line around the head. The fire is currently contained by the fire break on the makai side and Highway 190 on the mauka side. HFD personnel remained on scene overnight monitoring the fire and mopping up hot spots. Units remained throughout the day on Sunday.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The highway was reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.