DOH Reports 80 New Cases of Coronavirus Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Monday reported 80 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 10,779 since DOH began tracking the pandemic in late February.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the first time in more than two weeks.

DOH identified seven new cases on the Big Island Monday. According to DOH statistics, 274 of those remain active. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,723

Hawai‘i: 594

Maui: 378

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 638 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 99 have died. A total of 3,693 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Nearly 7,000 cases remain active across all islands.