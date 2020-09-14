Civil Defense Reports 7 New Cases of COVID, 18 Hospitalized

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, nothing that 18 people remain hospitalized as a result of infection.

Hilo Medical Center reported two new deaths tied to the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo Sunday, bringing the death toll at the home to 12. An unrelated fatality linked to COVID-infection occurred on Tuesday, raising the islandwide tally to 13.

An ‘ohana food service is scheduled Monday in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park in Waikoloa Village. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. this morning.

There are two Coronavirus test sites scheduled for Tuesday. The first is at the Kea‘au High School in Puna from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The other is located in North Kohala at Kamehameha Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.