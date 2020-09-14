5 People Displaced After Kaumana Structure Fire

Five people were displaced after a structure fire damaged a home in Kaumana on Monday.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department received the call regarding a two-story residence, located at 37 Punawai St., on fire. When they arrived on scene, about 25% of the second story was involved with flames extending into the roof truss.

An interior and exterior attack was initiated by the first-in fire company. One resident was home at the time.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes. Additional manpower was used for salvage and overhaul operations. During the overhaul, the last resident arrived on scene and all occupants of the home were accounted for.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the five people who resided in the home. The damage was restricted to the home of origin, with no injuries to the public or fire personnel.

The fire is currently under investigation.