HIHS Seeks Shelter Adopters to Help Them Win $100k Grant

Individuals who have adopted a pet from Hawai‘i Island Humane Society (HIHS) are invited to share how their pet has changed their life to help give HIHS a chance to receive a $100,000 grand prize Holiday Wishes grant award from the Petco Foundation.

In partnership with BOBS from Skechers, the Petco Foundation is granting more than $750,000 this holiday season to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Awards will range from $5,000 to $100,000, and adopters with winning submissions will receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree and a prize pack with BOBS from Skechers shoes.

“We’re calling on all Hawai‘i Island Humane Society adopters to help us earn a lifesaving grant award this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their stories,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society Community Programs Director Lauren Nickerson. “Thank you for choosing adoption; now you can make our holiday wishes come true by helping us earn lifesaving funds to bring more pets in need together with loving families.”

Through Sept. 23, adopters can submit their story here. Stories should highlight how pets have changed their adopter’s life for the better, in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of their adopted pet.

Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include video as well. Adopters must include HIHS’s point of contact: Lauren Nickerson, email: [email protected] and phone number: 808-329-8002 with their submission. Adopters are also encouraged to visit the Holiday Wishes homepage for more information and to read stories from previous winners.

The deadline to submit a Holiday Wishes story is Sept. 22, 2020.

Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Click here for a full list of prizes and submission FAQs, visit.