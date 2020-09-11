VA Support Coming to Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home

The US Department of Veterans Affairs is sending a health team to the VA home in Hilo where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected nearly all residents and killed 10.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that the (VA) has mobilized a team of infection control experts, nurses, and other health care professionals to provide immediate support and help contain a COVID-19 outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo. They are headed to Hilo as early as today.

SPONSORED VIDEO

VA support comes after Schatz made an urgent request on Sept. 6 for federal intervention into the outbreak.

“More help is on the way,” Schatz said. “This medical team will be a big help in containing the outbreak happening on the Big Island. My staff and I will continue working with the VA and state and local officials to make sure we are utilizing all the federal help that’s available.”

Details of the VA mission follows: