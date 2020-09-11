Free COVID Testing in Hilo Saturday

Hawai‘i County will offer free COVID-19 testing in Hilo on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilo Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium, which is located at 323 Manono Street.

This is drive-through testing. No insurance is necessary but people are asked to bring an insurance card if they possess one. No co-pays will be charged.

All those who participate must practice social distancing and wear a face covering.