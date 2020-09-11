DOH Reports 167 New Cases, 2 COVID-Related Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 167 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with two new COVID-related death. The statewide total of cases since the pandemic began is now 10,459.

A total of 21 cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, where 301 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 9,446

Hawai‘i: 562

Maui: 367

Kaua‘i: 58

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 26

To date, 622 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 96 have died. Not all deaths at the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home in Hilo have been added to the state tally. A total of 3,334 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.