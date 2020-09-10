HPD Locates Wanted Man

A man wanted on an outstanding warrant and an escape charge is now in police custody, authorities confirmed this afternoon.

Hawai‘i Police Department reached out to the public Wednesday at approximately 8:55 p.m. seeking their help locating 28-year-old Kolby Figueroa. HPD reported he was located at approximately 1:25 p.m. today.

SPONSORED VIDEO

It is unknown where he was found, however, the investigation into Figueroa is being looked at by HPD’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Additionally, HPD thanked the public for their patience and assistance in this case.