Tree Trimming, Shoulder Work Scheduled for Portion of Palani Road

Tree trimming along a portion of Palani Road will reduce roadway traffic to one alternating lane of travel starting today.

The Department of Public Works will perform tree trimming and shoulder maintenance between Konalani Street and Ane Keohokalole Highway, just below the overpass, starting at 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. The working will continue through Sept. 16, weather permitting.

While the work is being performed traffic will be reduced to one lane of alternating travel. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic and motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works Highways Division at 808-961-8349.