HPD Arrests 27 Motorists for DUI Over Previous Week

Hawai‘i Police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident, and one of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 642 DUI arrests compared with 765 during the same period last year a decrease of 16.1%.

There have been 523 major accidents so far this year compared with 656 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.3%.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities, compared with 14 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.