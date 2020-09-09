Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in South Hilo

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kekūanaō‘a Street between the hours of 9-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2020.

Affected areas include customers along Kekūanaō‘a Street (aka Airport Road) from Kanoelehua Avenue to Hilo International Airport, including Akahana Street, Mokuea Street, Leleaō‘a Street, ‘Ailolo Street, Kekūanaō‘a Place, all of Keaukaha Military Reservation and any side road and lanes.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Should customers experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.