Elderly Woman Reported Missing

Carol Lee, a 71-year-old female, has been reported missing on the Big Island.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with long blonde and grayish hair. Lee was last seen on Monday, Sept. 7, at about 9:30 am on 28th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park. She was wearing a blue top and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately.