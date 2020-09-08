Elderly Woman Reported Missing

Elderly Woman Reported MissingSeptember 8, 2020, 8:52 AM HST (Updated September 8, 2020, 8:52 AM)
Carol Lee, a 71-year-old female, has been reported missing on the Big Island.
She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with long blonde and grayish hair. Lee was last seen on Monday, Sept. 7, at about 9:30 am on 28th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park. She was wearing a blue top and gray shorts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately.