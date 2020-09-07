September 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

September 07, 2020 Weather ForecastSeptember 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated September 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Labor Day: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 71. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Labor Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov