September 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Labor Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Labor Day: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 71. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead