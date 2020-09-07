Kaiser Permanente to Hold Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinics

Kaiser Permanente held their first drive-through flu shot clinics Saturday at the Waipi‘o Medical Office, Ko‘olau Medical Office and Hilo Clinic. Drive-through events are scheduled for the next several Saturday mornings at these facilities.

Each year, tens of thousands of people in the United States die from the flu, and many more are hospitalized.

“In the era of COVID-19, it is crucial people prevent catching and spreading the flu,” Kaiser officials stated. “Getting the flu might make you more susceptible to get COVID-19 because your immune system is weakened.

Having both the flu and the coronavirus active at once, officials added, could be devastating and further stress an already strained health care system.

Kaiser Permanente members may visit kp.org/flu for complete flu shot clinic locations, days, and hours, as well as flu prevention and self-care information. There is also information on the difference between flu and COVID-19.