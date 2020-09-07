Hawai‘i Island Adult Care Center to Close Temporarily

The Hawai‘i Island Adult Care Center will close temporarily due to concerns around the surge of COVID-19 on the Big Island.

HIAC will close on Monday, Sept. 7, and remain closed until Monday, Sept. 21.

“Keeping the safety, health, and well-being of our participants (kupuna), their families/caregivers, and our staff at the forefront, the Board of Directors has decided to temporarily close HIAC during this time,” a release said. “We serve the most vulnerable/high-risk population – our elderly and challenged adults.”

“In light of the recent increase of positive COVID cases in Hilo and several unfortunate deaths as well, it was imperative that we pause, close our center, and allow those we serve and our community to remain safe at this time,” the release continued.

Anyone with questions may contact Marcie Saquing at (808) 961-3747, ext. 107.