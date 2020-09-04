Jack’s Diving Locker Offers Fall Diving Camps

Jack’s Diving Locker and the Nakoa Foundation are teaming up to offer keiki diving camps this fall.

Anyone interested in learning more about potential camp adventures is invited to visit Jack’s main location in Coconut Grove on Monday, Sept. 7, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Information about fall camps and scholarships will be available, and children ages 8 to 18 will be able to try SCUBA for free in Jack’s on-site pool. Those interested may also call ahead and schedule pool sessions at 11 a.m., noon, or 1 p.m.

Jack’s Diving Locker can be reached by email at [email protected].

For information on grant applications, click the following link: CampGrantApps