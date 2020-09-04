DOH Reports 271 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 New Deaths

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 271 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two new fatalities, pushing the death toll over 80. The statewide total of cases since the pandemic began is 9,473.

A total of 34 new cases were reported on the Big Island Friday, which is moving rapidly toward the 500 case mark since the pandemic began. According to DOH statistics, 230 cases remain active on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all counties, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 8,575

Hawai‘i: 469

Maui: 347

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 25

To date, 583 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 81 have died. A total of 2,855 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.