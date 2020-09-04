Coronavirus Testing Changes For Saturday in East Hawai‘i

Coronavirus Testing Changes For Saturday in East Hawai‘iSeptember 4, 2020, 2:31 PM HST (Updated September 4, 2020, 2:31 PM)
COVID-19 testing scheduled Saturday for the Prince Kuhio Shopping Center has been moved.
Instead, Premier Health will provide free drive-through testing Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kea’au High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No insurance is necessary to be tested, but bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay will be required for the individuals being tested.
Be sure to wear a face covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.