Cow Found Shot Dead in S. Kohala Being Investigated as Animal Cruelty

Hawaiʻi Police are looking for witnesses to a cruelty to animals investigation in South Kohala.

South Kohala patrol officers first responded to the incident on Aug. 22 when they received a report of a cow that appeared to have been shot and killed with an unknown type of firearm in the Pu’u Pueo Section of Parker Ranch, located off Mana Road, approximately nine miles east of Fire Road 7.

The reported shooting occurred sometime during the evening of Aug. 21 and the morning of Aug. 22.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Sidra Brown at the Waimea Police Station at 808-887-3080 or the non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.