Police Arrest 18 For DUI Over Last Week

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, 2020. None of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 615 DUI arrests compared with 749 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17.9%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 3 162 Puna 0 129 Ka’u 0 8 Kona 13 245 South Kohala 2 53 North Kohala 0 12 Island Total 18 615

There have been 503 major accidents so far this year compared with 643 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.8%.

To date, there have been 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities compared with 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1% for fatal crashes and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.