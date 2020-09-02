Missing Kailua-Kona Woman Found in Good Health

By Big Island Now
September 2, 2020, 8:25 AM HST (Updated September 2, 2020, 8:25 AM)
A Kailua-Kona woman reported missing earlier this week has been located.

Hawaii Police Department made contact with 56-year-old Agnes Soon Nee Helen Sumagang on Aug. 31 and found her to be in good health.

Sumagang was reported missing on Aug. 20 as she had not been seen since April 21. Tips from the public help police locate the Kona woman.

“Information from the public often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases,” HPD stated.

