Island Naturals Heading to Kona Commons

Island Naturals Market and Deli will relocate to Kona Commons from its current location in the Old Industrial Area a few blocks away.

Kona Commons announced its new tenant on Wednesday. The addition of Island Naturals will bring to the shopping center an option offering organic produce, groceries, refrigerated and frozen items, beer, wine, meat, fish, and bulk products in addition to an in-house deli and organic bakery.

“We love the Kailua-Kona area and are excited to relocate to Kona Commons,” said Russell Ruderman, founder and president of Island Naturals. “We’ve been warmly welcomed by the Kona community and we are so grateful for this. Our new home at Kona Commons will feature the same quality organic and local foods along with an expanded deli and bakery, more fresh foods, and an accessible and convenient location.”

The new store is anticipated to open in the summer of 2021 and will be open every day.

It will feature a bigger and better prepared-foods area with shaded outdoor seating and more ample parking options, according to a release from Kona Commons.