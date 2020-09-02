HPD Seeks Wanted Honoka‘a Man

By Big Island Now
September 2, 2020, 3:49 PM HST (Updated September 2, 2020, 3:49 PM)
×

Big Island police searching for a wanted Honoka‘a man.

Shawn Denison DeCosta, 40, is wanted for questioning relative to a theft investigation that occurred on Kumupele Road in Honokaʻa in early March of this year.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DeCosta is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with a medium build, balding brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information about DeCosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or via email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments