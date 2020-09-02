HPD Seeks Wanted Honoka‘a Man

Big Island police searching for a wanted Honoka‘a man.

Shawn Denison DeCosta, 40, is wanted for questioning relative to a theft investigation that occurred on Kumupele Road in Honokaʻa in early March of this year.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DeCosta is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with a medium build, balding brown hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information about DeCosta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or via email at [email protected]. They may also contact the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.