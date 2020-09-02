HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Pāhoa Man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted Pāhoa man.

Guadalupe I. Rodriguez-Bello, 19, is wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from a violation of an order for protection investigation, which occurred on July 25, in Puna.

Rodriguez-Bello is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, approximately 135 pounds, slender build, with black hair, and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Nānāwale area in Pāhoa.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez-Bello’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hawai‘i Police Department’s Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2279 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.