Big Island Identifies Record Number of New COVID-19 Infections Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 339 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,991. DOH also reported one new COVID-related death.

Some of the new cases involve test results from surge surveillance testing happening statewide, which may have contributed to the higher number of positive test results.

A record total of 35 new infections were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, where 220 cases remain active, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 8,149

Hawai‘i: 418

Maui: 342

Kaua‘i: 57

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 25

To date, 552 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, while 75 have died. A total of 2,689 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. According to DOH numbers, more than 6,200 cases remain active statewide.